A first since 1990s, Shimla sees season’s first snowfall in early December

Shimla and its nearby areas experienced light snowfall and this was season’s first whiteout. Kufri and Narkanda also experiencing snowfall, turning the tourist destinations more picturesque.

This has come as a good news for the hospitality industry who are eyeing a surge of tourists and a good season ahead.

As news of snowfall spread, tourists from plains flocked to Shimla.

Many locals say as far as they can remember, after 1990s, its for the first time that witnessed snowfall in early December.

The snowy landscape in Shimla stayed for a few hours only as the minimum temperature was high. Some of the areas in the apple belt Rohru, Jubbal and Kharapathar also experienced snow.

The majestic Dhauladhar ranges in the Kangra valley, Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district also experienced snow. Lower areas of the state like Dharamsala, Palampur, Solan, Nahan, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur and Mandi towns received rain, which brought the temperature down.

The Met Office has forecast that scattered rain or snow in the state till Monday.