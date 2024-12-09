Snowfall leaves 87 roads blocked for traffic in Shimla district

As many as 87 roads were closed for traffic following snowfall across the state on Sunday night.

Significant snowfall was recorded at Khoksar (6.7 cm), Khadrala (5 cm), Sangla (3.6 cm), Keylong (3.0 cm), and Shimla (2.5 cm).

At many places, light rain was recorded.

In Shimla district 58 roads, mostly in sub-divisions of Rohru, Jubbal and Kotkhai, were closed. In Kinnaur, 17 roads were affected, most of them in Pooh (12) and Kalpa block.

The Rohtang Pass National Highway was closed beyond Gulaba check post for traffic due to black ice.

Over 457 lines were disrupted in Chamba, Mandi and Sirmaur districts.

As per the weather department, there’s a possibility of light rain and snowfall in the districts of Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu and Kinnaur over the next few hours. Meanwhile, some areas of district Sirmaur are likely to get light rain.