Driver among 3 killed as private bus plunges into gorge in Kullu’s Ani

Three people, including the driver, were killed and several others were critically injured when a private bus they were travelling in met with a road accident in Kullu district’s Ani subdivision of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday.

The bus, carrying 42 passengers, plunged into a deep gorge near Shakehad, on the Shwad-Ani route, around 11.30 am.

Eyewitnesses said screams and chaos prevailed at the mishap spot. The bus was mangled into pieces. Local residents rushed to the spot and began rescue operations.

Police and administrative teams also arrived at the location.