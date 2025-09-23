Aero Sports Rules amended, safety norms made stringent

The state government has amended the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2022, to make norms for adventure sports more stringent and safe, especially for those who take a joy ride with a professionally-trained pilot.

The Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation had issued a notification on September 20 to seek suggestions and objections to the amendment within 30 days. These amended rules will be called the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports (Amendment) Rules, 2025. The amendment has been made in the clause j of sub rule (3) of Rule 5 of the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2022.

As per the amendment, the pilots undertaking tandem flights will have to complete simulation during the flights paragliding safety course. Pilots will now have to complete this course before seeking a tandem licence.

The pilots already registered with the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation have been given time to complete the simulation safety training course for paragliding by August 31, 2026.

Aero sports, especially paragliding, are a big attraction, particularly for tourists in Himachal. Paragliding is being undertaken at various places like Bir-Billing near Baijnath in Kangra, in Kullu and Manali and several other locations. However, several people have lost their lives in various mishaps.

The amendment is aimed at making safety norms more stringent and the safety course mandatory for pilots, who are undertaking tandem flights, where a person takes a flight in a paraglider with a trained professional pilot.

As per the Himachal Pradesh Aero Sports Rules, 2022, a person can undertake aero sports only after registration with the Tourism Department. It is after approval from the technical committee regarding proper training and safety of the equipment being used that a person is issued a licence.

However, there have bene instances where people, who are not registered with the Tourism Department, have been found to be undertaking aero sports. Though at times even trained pilots meet with mishaps, the greater problem is when there are accidents during tandem flights.

There have been several mishaps, especially in Kullu where tourists enjoying a tandem flight with a trained pilot have died in accidents. The amendment is basically aimed at averting such mishaps by way of proper safety training for pilots, who are undertaking aero sports as a commercial activity for tourists.