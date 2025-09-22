Himachal gets first ‘Sikh rani’, Vikramaditya Singh says ‘a new chapter begins in my life’

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh tied the knot with Amreen Sekhon in an elegant wedding ceremony held in Chandigarh.

The Anand Karaj ceremony took place at a gurdwara in Sector 11, which was attended only by close relatives.

Vikramaditya was dressed in a pastel pink sherwani, paired with a bright orange and pink turban. He carried a traditional kalgi and a ceremonial sword, adding a royal touch reminiscent of his lineage.

Amreen wore a heavily embroidered peach-toned lehenga. Golden bridal kalire dangled from her hands, completing her traditional look.

Following the event, Singh expressed his gratitude to well-wishers, saying he felt “blessed” by the outpouring of love and blessings from across the country.

“This marks the beginning of a new chapter in my life,” Singh said, thanking everyone for their support and warm wishes.

When asked whether the newlyweds had made any promises or commitments to each other, Singh blushed and smiled, choosing not to elaborate. His bride, Amreen Sekhon, stood beside him, her face partially covered with a traditional ‘ghoonghat’, adding a touch of cultural grace to the moment.

On the political front, Vikramaditya Singh acknowledged the challenging situation in Himachal Pradesh following recent floods. He said the situation remains difficult, but assured that the government is working diligently to restore normalcy and get things back on track.

The bride, Amreen Sekhon, is from a Sikh family and highly accomplished academic. She holds dual Master’s degrees in English and Psychology, a PhD in Psychology, and has also undertaken studies at Harvard University. Currently, she serves as an Assistant Professor at Panjab University. Amreen is the daughter of Sardar Jotinder Singh Sekhon and Opinder Kaur.

This is not the first instance of the Rampur-Bushahr royal family forming ties with Sikh families. Vikramaditya’s sister, Aparajita Singh, is married into Punjab’s former Patiala royal family as the wife of Angad Singh, grandson of Captain Amarinder Singh, the former Punjab Chief Minister and titular Maharaja of Patiala.

Their engagement and wedding, held in New Delhi a few years ago, were attended by political and royal elites, including Virbhadra Singh and Amarinder Singh—both Congress stalwarts and longtime allies—representing two of North India’s most influential royal-political dynasties.

Vikramaditya Singh, a two-time MLA from Shimla Rural, currently serves as Himachal Pradesh’s Cabinet Minister for Public Works and Urban Development.