Anurag visits flood-affected Mandi areas

Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur visited flood-affected areas in his parliamentary constituency at Dharampur in Mandi district today.

He was accompanied by state BJP media co-incharge Rajat Thakur. Touring Sed, Bhadarana, Tanhed, Dharampur Bazaar, Vanal and Syathi villages and Padchu bridge area, Thakur met disaster-hit families, listened to their concerns and assured swift action for relief and rehabilitation.

Thakur emphasised the Modi government’s continued commitment to supporting Himachal Pradesh during natural disasters.

“This calamity has inflicted deep wounds on the people. Losing one’s home or a loved one is extremely painful.

In this hour of distress, the BJP stands with the people, delivering ration, medicines and utensils and ensuring medical treatment,” he said.

He added that both Central and state governments were working in coordination. “The Centre has never fallen short in providing help and it never will. Whether it’s the Army, NDRF or financial aid, full support is being extended to the people in distress.

During previous disasters, the Centre provided over Rs 1,300 crore and built more than 1.05 lakh houses,” Thakur noted.

Highlighting the ongoing efforts, Thakur praised the Sansad Mobile Health Service, which has been operating tirelessly in Mandi’s Siraj constituency.

“Every day, around 350-400 patients are treated free of cost. Branded medicines, sanitary pads, pressure cookers, 200 mattresses and ration kits have been distributed.

We are also distributing 1,000 school bags, 5,000 biscuit packets and over 2,000 stationery items to children, along with protein kits,” he said.

Thakur also announced financial assistance from his MP fund as well as efforts under MGNREGA to build water diversion systems and prevent further damage to homes.

“We have asked local panchayats to take responsibility for these preventive measures. We are also conducting surveys to identify spots for retaining walls,” he added.

Slamming the delay by the state government in utilising already sanctioned central funds, Thakur urged that “this is not the time for politics but for ensuring that people receive the basic necessities.”

“We will continue to raise our voice for the rights and interests of Himachal and ensure every required step is taken to protect lives and property,” he concluded