Transport sector causes 20 per cent air pollution in state: Sukhu

The transport sector alone emits 16 per cent to 20 per cent of greenhouse gases in the state, thus necessitating the need to device apt policies for environmental conservation.

“Besides posing a serious threat to the environment, the increasing number of petrol and diesel vehicles are becoming a major cause of pollution. Keeping this in mind, our government is promoting the use of electric vehicles.”

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated this while presiding over the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) National Truck and Bus Meet at Gandhi Gram in the Kasauli Assembly Constituency of Solan district today.

He reiterated his government’s resolve of making Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 2026.

He elaborated on various green initiatives like the Rs 680-crore Rajiv Gandhi Swarojgar Start-up Yojana, which provides 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-vehicles and ensured assured employment by attaching them with government departments for four years.

“Under the e-Taxi Scheme, 50 e-taxis have so far been attached to government departments and 50 more e-taxis will be approved before May 10,” he added.

Sukhu said, “I am myself using an e-vehicle, which is economical and causes no pollution.” He added that the government was converting diesel buses into e-buses in a phased manner.

“The HRTC has issued tenders for the purchase of 297 electric buses at a cost of Rs 412 crore, and charging stations are being set up at bus stations at a cost of Rs 124 crore. Additionally, 500 more e-buses will be purchased in this fiscal year.”

He said that six green corridors have been constructed in the state and soon 41 additional charging stations would be set up in these corridors.

“Measures like 100 per cent exemption from road tax and 50 per cent exemption from the special road tax on the registration of e-commercial vehicles have been introduced to promote their use.

Additionally, all petrol and diesel auto-rickshaws operating in the state are being replaced with e-auto rickshaws,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth, the government would provide new permits for 1,000 bus routes to the private sector.

The government was providing subsidy of up to 40 per cent on the purchase of e-vehicles i.e. buses or tempo travellers, on these routes and efforts were afoot to fully electrify the public transport sector in near future, he added. In the first phase, e-vehicles would be used in all government offices in Hamirpur district.

Sukhu said, “The state government is encouraging green industry. Tourism is being promoted and this is the right time to invest in Himachal Pradesh.”

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, MLAs Vinod Sultanpuri (Kasauli) and Sanjay Awasthi (Arki), national president of the All India Motor Transport Congress Harish Sabharwal, co-president Rakesh Trehan and chairman of the conference Bhim Wadhwa were present on the occasion.

100 e-buses may be provided on pilot basis

Deliberations were also held between the state government, officials of Tata Motors and the All India Motor Transport Congress on providing 100 electric buses to the state government on a pilot basis

Issues like setting up of e-vehicle charging stations in the state were also discussed in the national truck and bus meet