Road blocked, Banjar growers unable to transport apple crop

Apple growers in several villages of Banjar subdivision in Kullu district are unable to transport their produce as road connectivity disrupted due to heavy rain and landslides is yet to be restored.

The Nagladi-Sharchi road, a lifeline for the region, is blocked for over one-and-a-half month, leaving apple crop stranded in orchards in Sharchi, Jamala, Shalwar, Dughagad and Badigad villages.

In the absence of transportation facility, apple growers are watching their harvest rot. Some apple has fallen in fields, while others remain packed in boxes waiting to be transported to markets.

For many families in this hilly region, apple farming is the sole source of income and this prolonged road disruption has pushed them into grave uncertainty.

Sharchi gram panchayat pradhan Rameshwari expresses concern over the worsening situation. “Our growers have suffered huge losses.

Their apple crop is either destroyed or lying packed without any means of transport. Now, they are worried how they will feed their families in the coming months,” she adds.

To mitigate losses, some desperate growers have transported apple on foot or via porters to Gushaini, paying Rs 100 per crate for the difficult 16.5-km journey. From there, the produce is taken to markets like Kullu. But such an arrangement is unsustainable for most.

Villagers also voiced frustration over slow relief efforts. “The Kullu Deputy Commissioner had earlier visited the area and promised ropeway facilities for apple transport but no progress has been made yet,” says a local resident.

Schoolchildren are forced to walk several kilometres every day due to the damaged road. “The road must be restored not just for farmers but also for our children’s education,” says local resident Mool Chand Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Public Works Department (PWD) has deployed additional machinery to accelerate the restoration work.

Executive Engineer (XEN), Banjar, Chaman Singh Thakur, says that the 16.4-km Nagladi-Sharchi road has suffered heavy damage, especially between 2 km to 5 km and the restoration work is underway.

“Our priority is to restore access so that farmers can reach the main road and send their produce to markets,” he adds.