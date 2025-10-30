Poor quality fiber sheets used in 31 toilets, Palampur MC under scrutiny

The Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) is under public scrutiny over the installation of 31 prefabricated fiber sheet toilets on concrete platforms in different parts of the city.

The civic body has failed to make all toilets operational even three years after their installation.

These toilets are in a shambles and lying locked, causing inconvenience to the public. Most of their fittings, including water tanks, have been stolen in the past three years.

Because of the poor quality of fiber sheets and substandard material used in the construction of concrete platforms, these toilets were hardly used for a month.

The MC had hired a private company for the installation of toilets in different wards of the city. It had spent over Rs 14 lakh per toilet and paid Rs 3.81 crore to the firm for the installation of 31 toilets. MC officials are tight-lipped over the huge amount of money spent on these toilets.

There are no concrete walls and only fiber sheets were used in these toilets, which could not withstand the first rainy season. Earlier, there was a proposal for the installation of only 24 toilets on concrete platforms but the MC awarded the contract for seven more toilets despite the fact that the previous work was substandard. No fresh bids were called though it was mandatory.

Interestingly, in the past three years, the MC has failed to serve any notice on the contractor for the alleged poor quality of fiber sheets and the use of substandard material in the construction of concrete platforms.

In the past three years, the MC could make only three of the 31 toilets functional. Most of the toilets had developed defects one month after their installation or before these could be made functional. The toilets, which are open for the public, are choked and leaking and emit a foul smell, rendering them unfit for use.

A senior officer of the state Public Works Department said that such prefabricated toilets cost only Rs 5 lakh to Rs 6 lakh each but the civic body approved Rs 14 lakh for every unit, which was abnormally high and beyond understanding.

He added that the installation of prefabricated toilets was not recommended for places like Palampur, which receive high rainfall and face severe cold conditions along with snowfall. Besides, the life of such toilets was around five to seven years, which was not suitable for Himachal.

Palampur Mayor Gopal Nag told The Tribune that these toilets were installed during the previous BJP government against the wishes of councillors and the payment to the contractor was also made during that period.

He said that when the Congress formed government in the state, the MC withheld the pending bills of the contractor which were neither part of the agreement nor according to the clause for the works awarded. Till date, the MC had not released any pending bills of the contractor. He admitted that such types of fabricated toilets were not suitable for hills.

Nag said that the MC also cancelled a proposal of the previous BJP government for the installation of 2,000 cast iron benches and rain shelters after the Congress came to power. He added that there was zero tolerance for corruption in the municipal corporation and no one would be allowed to misuse public money.