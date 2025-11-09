Austrian paraglider rescued after crash in Rani Sui Hills

An Austrian paraglider, identified as Philipp, was seriously injured after his glider crashed at an altitude of around 3,700m in the Rani Sui Hills near Manali on Saturday.

Following the accident, a joint rescue operation was launched by the Bir Paragliding Association and the Manali Paragliding Association, and he was rescued and safely airlifted him to Chandigarh for advanced medical treatment.

Mahender Paul, president of the Paragliding Association, Manali, praised the coordinated efforts made by both associations and the local authorities for their swift response.