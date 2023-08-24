Scientist Anuj of Himachal has also made an important contribution in ISRO’s Chandrayaan mission

Shimla: Himachal has contributed a lot in the success of Mission Moon. Amidst the glare of Chandrayaan on the Moon, the Himachali star has left its special glow.

Rajat Awasthi of Sakdi village in Baijnath is a part of ISRO’s core team and was involved in the role of Chandrayaan from launch to landing. Rajat is currently holding the post of Scientist in ISRO.

Rajat’s father Dhaniram Awasthi is retired from the post of BDO in the state government and currently lives in Siddhbari, Dharamshala. Rajat did his early education from Sacred Heart School, Dharamshala, and did his secondary education from Delhi.

After this, after unprecedented success in JEE Mains, he was selected for the Indian Institute of Space Technology, Bangalore. After completing engineering from there, he was selected in ISRO.

Kangra’s young scientist Dr. Anuj Chowdhary has also played an important role in making the Chandrayaan-3 mission a success. While serving in ISRO, Dr. Anuj played a role in the main control room during the mission.

Dr. Anuj Chowdhary is a resident of Jandrah (Baba Baroh), District Kangra. Dr. Anuj, 27 years old, studied from first to eighth grade in Government Middle School, Jandrah, while after matriculation in Baba Baroh, passed the 12th examination from Green Field School, Nagrota Bagwan.

Dreaming of becoming a space scientist since childhood, Anuj did his Master of Science degree from Stanford University and MBA from the University of Pennsylvania.

Anuj has completed his PhD from MIT in America due to his dedication and hard work. Due to his hunger for space research, he gave an exam for selection in the European Space Agency.

Anuj had secured his place in this agency with 12th rank. At the same time, he has also provided his services in NASA. After this, now by playing an important role in ISRO, India has brought laurels to the country all over the world.