Bada Bhangal cut off as Kalihani river changes course

Bada Bhangal, a remote tribal village nestled in the Dhauladhar ranges of Kangra district, has been cut off from the rest of Himachal Pradesh after heavy rains triggered landslides, forcing the Kalihani river to change its course.

There was a footbridge on this river but it has been rendered useless as the river has changed its course, blocking the pedestrian routes. The village, situated at an altitude of nearly 7,800 feet, is accessible only on foot through treacherous high-altitude passes.

However, both approaches—Thamsar Pass (4,700 metres) and Kalihani Pass (4,800 metres)—have been currently rendered dangerous or impassable due to the recent weather events.

The pedestrian trekking route (known locally as the khachar route) from Bir Billing in Baijnath subdivision has also been washed away at several points.

“There are about 400 people living in the Bada Bhangal panchayat, besides hundreds of goats, sheep, and cattle. We are facing a complete breakdown in supplies,” said Mansa Ram Bhangalia, Sarpanch of Bada Bhangal, while talking to the The Tribune.

“The pedestrian routes must be restored immediately,” he demanded in a letter to Baijnath’s sub-divisional magistrate.

The remote village is dominated by the Gaddi community—nomadic pastoralists who have sustained a traditional mountain lifestyle for centuries. For them, these summer months are crucial for grazing their livestock in the high-altitude pastures. However, heavy rains and unseasonal snowfall have complicated their seasonal migration.

“The damage to pedestrian routes has also disrupted the supply of essential commodities and medicines. The Food and Civil Supplies Department usually sends rations through the Kalihani route, which is now impassable,” Mansa Ram added.

Bada Bhangal remains one of the last strongholds of Himalayan pastoralism, a centuries-old way of life increasingly threatened by climate change, infrastructural neglect, and extreme weather.

The District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa while talking to The Tribune said that efforts are underway to restore the khachar route as soon as possible. “There is no shortage of essential commodities in the village, as of now,” he said, adding that the administration is closely monitoring the situation.