Work letter received for ropeway construction in Chintpurni, 700 passengers will be able to travel in one hour

Shimla: The work letter has been provided for the construction of passenger ropeway up to Chintpurni temple in Una district of the state. Ajay Sharma, Director, Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation Limited, Himachal Pradesh, for the development of passenger ropeway up to Mata Shri Chintpurni Temple, Amitabh Sharma, Managing Director, M/s Sky Himalaya Ropeways Pvt. Ltd. in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in Dharamshala on Friday. Provided letter of award (working letter) to.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this 1.1-kilometer-long aerial ropeway will be constructed for Rs 76.50 crore. This state-of-the-art transport system will ensure the movement of 700 passengers per hour in both directions.

Besides, the tourists and devotees coming here will also have a new travel experience. He said that this project will provide direct and indirect employment to the youth of the state and religious tourism will also get a new impetus.

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that Mata Chintpurni temple has historical and spiritual importance. It has a prominent place among the Shaktipeeths located in Himachal Pradesh.