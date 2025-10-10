Bilaspur landslide mishap to be probed, committee formed

The district administration on the direction of the government has constituted a magisterial committee to investigate the aspects of landslide incident that claimed 16 lives at Balughat village in Jhandutta subdivision of Bilaspur district on Tuseday. The committee will be headed by Om Kant Thakur, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC).

While addressing media persons at Bilaspur today, the ADC said the committee would submit its findings to the Deputy Commissioner. He added that a comprehensive report would be submitted after examining all aspects of the incident.

The ADC said the investigation will include all crucial facts related to the accident such as the number of passengers on board, insurance details of the bus and other necessary documents. He stated that the review will also cover the black spots identified by the Public Works Department during the monsoon season.

The ADC further said it would also be taken into consideration that how many black spots were improved and what was the current status of these black spots. He emphasised that all prior information available with the departments concerned about the accident site will be examined and incorporated into the final report.

The ADC paid tribute to the deceased and conveyed sympathies with the bereaved families. He said an immediate relief amount of Rs 25,000 each was disbursed to the affected families. The cases related to the ex gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh per victim are being processed and the process will be completed soon.

Meanwhile, business activity remained suspended in Barthin Bazaar yesterday while people were still in shock following loss of 16 lives of the area. Many families had lost more than one family members in the accident.

Arushi and Shaurya, only two survivors, are recovering.