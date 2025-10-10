Himachal BJP president’s brother, 80, arrested for ‘rape’ at his Solan clinic

In a significant embarrassment for the BJP, Ram Kumar Bindal, the elder brother of BJP state president Rajiv Bindal, was arrested by the Solan police on Friday for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman at his clinic on Mall Road here.

SP Gaurav Singh said the woman filed a complaint at the women’s police station on October 8. She reported visiting Bindal’s ayurvedic clinic near the old bus stand on October 7 for treatment of a medical condition.

During the consultation, Bindal allegedly held her hand, pressed her veins, and asked about her sexual health. After she shared her concerns, he assured her of a complete cure and showed her a medical book.

However, Bindal then allegedly insisted on examining her private parts, which she refused. Despite her objection, he allegedly raped her under the pretext of a medical examination.

Following the complaint, a team from State Forensic Science Laboratory inspected the crime scene and collected evidence.

Based on the victim’s statement, forensic findings, and technical evidence, the Solan police arrested Ram Kumar Bindal, a resident of Bindal Colony, Solan, said the SP.

When contacted, Rajiv Bindal expressed shock, describing the allegations against his elder brother as deeply disturbing for the family.

He noted that Ram Kumar Bindal, an 80-year-old with grandchildren, is a highly respected ayurvedic doctor in the state.

Calling the incident a “new low” and suggesting it may be a conspiracy, he urged the police to consider whether an octogenarian was capable of such an act.