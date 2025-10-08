Rohtang Pass closed to traffic after snowfall

The Rohtang Pass has been closed for vehicular traffic due to unexpected early snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the state, marking a premature onset of the winter.

Continuous snowfall for the second day yesterday in areas around the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang and Marhi rendered travel hazardous, prompting the authorities concerned to restrict vehicular movement beyond Solang Nala and Gulaba.

According to police sources, only four-wheelers are at present permitted to cross the Atal Tunnel towards Lahaul due to slippery road conditions.

The barrier previously stationed at Marhi had been relocated to Gulaba, following the accumulation of nearly 25 cm of snow there. “For public safety, vehicular movement beyond Solang Nala has been restricted as they risk skidding on the snow-covered road,” said Manali police station in-charge Manish.

The Rohtang Pass remains open until mid-November before it is officially closed due to heavy snowfall. This year, snowfall has arrived nearly a month ahead of the schedule, disrupting daily life and tourism activities.

While the snow has enhanced the region’s scenic charm and is expected to draw tourists in the coming weeks, it has caused inconvenience to locals.

Rainfall in lower altitudes has hampered apple harvesting and grass-cutting operations in the Kullu valley. “This snowfall is good for tourism, but it has created challenges for residents who weren’t prepared for winter conditions so soon,” said a local resident.

Tourists in Manali have been advised to avoid going to high-altitude destinations such as Rohtang, Sissu and Koksar. Many have opted to stay indoors as persistent snowfall has made outdoor excursions risky.

Still, the fresh snow-covered landscapes of Gulaba, Kothi and the Atal Tunnel area are already attracting visitors eager to experience the early winter precipitation.

The authorities expect the Rohtang Pass, which remains closed from mid-November to May, will be inaccessible until next summer. In the meantime, tourists are encouraged to explore safer snow points near Gulaba and Solang for a secure winter experience.