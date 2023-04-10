Aman Thapa of Nepal became the Overall Winner of Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup

Bir Billing: The Paragliding Accuracy Pre-World Cup has come to an end at Bir Billing, located in the world-famous Kangra district for paragliding.

In this cup, Aman Thapa of Nepal was the overall winner with the lowest score of 16 points. Bisal Thapa from Nepal came second with 22 points, and Chitra Singh of India came third with 50 points.

Winning Female Contestant

In the Indian category, Chitra Singh stood first with 50 points, Amit Kumar stood second with 61 points and Sohanlal Thakur stood third with 76 points.

In the women’s category, Alisha Katoch, a resident of Joginder Nagar stood first with 1438 marks, Rita Shrestha second with 2089 marks, and Aditi Thakur, a resident of Beed, stood third with 2873 marks.

In the team category, Nepal stood first with 586 points, ICRO Nepal second with 652 points and Dev Pashakot Adventure stood third with 1051 points.

Korea’s observer Kong Yang Pak called Billing the best site in the world. He expressed his gratitude to the CM in Hindi and said that BPA (Billing Paragliding Association) will try to organize such big paragliding competitions in the future as well.

Feats Shown in Hang-Gliding and Acro-show

Pilots performed feats in hang-gliding and acro-show at the closing ceremony of the Accuracy Pre-World Cup. Meanwhile, the free flyer pilot welcomed the CM by showering flowers on his arrival at the landing site.

Paragliding School not Inaugurated

Asia’s first paragliding school built at a cost of about 8 crores could not be inaugurated for paragliding enthusiasts in Bir Billing.

According to the information, the paragliding school is still incomplete, due to which we will have to wait for some time for its inauguration.

Billing Paragliding Association put these Demands Before CM

BPA director Anurag Sharma prominently raised the demand for summer fest in Bir. Tourism wellness center, orthopedic surgeon, radio frequency tower, acquisition of land at Billing’s take-off and landing site before the CM.

He said that due to the kindness of the CM, Billing has successfully organized the Pre-World Cup after years. He demanded that the state tourism department should organize a competition related to paragliding here every year.

These Participating Pilots Took Part

Around 103 participating pilots from 5 countries India, the USA, Nepal, Spain, and the Netherlands participated in this 5-day competition.

21 foreign male pilots including 5 Indian women, 3 foreign women pilots, and 74 Indian pilots have participated in this competition. Apart from this, 10 participating pilots from Indian Army, 1 from the Navy, 1 from Air Force, and 5 from Paramilitary Assam Rifles have participated in the competition.

Here are the Celebrities

CM Sukhwinder Singh with CPS Kishori Lal, BPA Director Anurag Sharma, CPS Ashish Butail, KCCB Chairman Kuldeep Pathania, Chairman Vikas Chambiyal, MLA Yadwinder Goma, Chairman Sanjay Chauhan, in the closing ceremony.

Former MLA Jagjivan Pal, State Congress Secretary Virendra Katoch, SC Cell Vice President Ravindra Bittu, DC Kangra Dr. Nipun Jindal, SP Shalini Agnihotri,

SDM Devi Chand Thakur, DSP Purna Chand Thukral, SHO Surendra Thakur, Tehsildar Dr. Bhavna Verma, Axion SK Sood, Axion Dinesh Kapoor, Renu Sharma, Sushil Soni Ankit Sood, and Rajesh Rana and many other dignitaries were present.

Related Posts