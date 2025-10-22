Bir-Billing’s paragliding boom turns deadly amid lax oversight

The soaring skies of Bir-Billing, once hailed as the crown jewel of India’s adventure tourism, are fast turning into a zone of peril.

The death of 27-year-old Canadian paraglider Megan Elizabeth, who crashed near Himani Chamunda temple two days ago, has reignited debate over the safety and regulation of this high-risk sport.

Her death follows close on the heels of another mishap involving Austrian pilot Jacob Krammer, who narrowly survived after crash-landing at a staggering 14,000 feet near Dehanasar in Kangra’s Chhota Bhangal valley.

In the absence of a robust regulatory mechanism, paragliding in Himachal Pradesh’s premier adventure hub has become increasingly hazardous.

Despite repeated red flags and media reports, including by The Tribune, authorities have done little to enforce safety protocols or curb illegal take-offs from unregistered sites.

Over the past six years, 30 persons, including nine foreigners, have lost their lives in paragliding accidents, with Bir-Billing accounting for the highest number of fatalities.

Yet, the state tourism department’s limited manpower and lack of technical expertise have led to glaring lapses in oversight.

Experts say many pilots operate without valid licences, proper training or dual insurance coverage, often flying in dangerous weather conditions with poor visibility and unstable thermals.

This lack of discipline, coupled with the department’s failure to monitor flying sites, continues to jeopardise lives and the state’s reputation as a safe destination for adventure tourism.

“The government must hire trained paragliding experts to verify pilot credentials and issue clearances before every flight,” said Anurag Sharma, president of the Bir Billing Paragliding Association. “Without such checks, these tragedies will continue.”

Veteran pilot Gurpreet Dhindsa, who has run a paragliding school in Bir-Billing since 1997, warned that the problem is also geographical.

“The Dhauladhar hills are unpredictable. Many new pilots, Indian and foreign, are unfamiliar with the terrain and its fast-changing weather. Without world-class safety measures, accidents are inevitable.”

As the skies over Bir-Billing continue to draw thrill-seekers, the urgent question remains — how many more lives must be lost before safety takes flight?