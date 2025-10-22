Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo 2025 to commence on October 25

The third edition of the Shimla Flying Festival and Hospitality Expo 2025 is set to commence on October 25 in which as many as 15 international paragliders from around seven countries and around 70 national paragliders will be participating.

The festival will be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Addressing a press conference here today, Arun Rawat, Organiser of the festival as well as the Founder of The Glide Inn Adventure Resort, said, “Through this festival, we aim to showcase the power of community, courage and collaboration in putting Himachal on the world adventure map while uplifting local enterprises.

The festival aims to create a unique confluence of adventure, culture, promote sustainable tourism, empower local businesses and inspire a new generation of adventure enthusiasts in Himachal Pradesh.”

“This will be a historic festival for India, as it marks the first time ever that a Pre-World Cup and Pre-Asian League Paragliding Championship will be held together in the country.

The festival aims to position Shimla as a premier global destination for adventure sports while promoting Himachal Pradesh as a key hub for international air sports and eco-tourism,” Rawat added.

“China’s top-ranked pilot will also take part in the championship for the first time,” he stated.

Rawat further stated that the expo will showcase over 60 micro, small and self-help groups (SHGs) from across the state having stalls featuring organic foods, wellness products, handicrafts, eco-friendly innovations, and traditional Himachali offerings, providing a platform to boost rural entrepreneurship, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), and women-led enterprises.

He also said that the festival will feature special appearances by well-known personalities of the state.

“On October 25, renowned ‘pahadi’ singer Kuldeep Sharma, known as ‘The Nati King’, will be present and will put up an energetic performance.

Similarly, former WWE superstar and pro wrestling legend Dalip Singh Rana, professionally known as ‘The Great Khali’, will be present on October 26. He will promote fitness and adventure sports amongst the youth.”

The closing ceremony of the festival will be graced by Harish Janartha, MLA from Shimla (Urban) along with Dr Rajneesh, Additional Secretary and Development Commissioner of MSME.