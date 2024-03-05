PM gave two gifts to Himachal; Online foundation stone laying of Sunni Project-Nangal Floating Solar Energy

Shimla: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given two gifts to Himachal. Both these projects will bring major changes in the future in the field of energy. The Prime Minister has laid the foundation stone of both the projects from Telangana.

The construction of these projects will be completed by SJVN. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stone of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydroelectric Project and 15 MW Nangal Floating Solar Power Project in the state.

Apart from this, the foundation stone of 70 MW solar power project of SJVN in Assam was also laid. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated four power stations of SJVN at a function in Adilabad, Telangana on Monday.

These include 60 MW Natewad Mori Hydropower Station in Uttarakhand, 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Station in Uttar Pradesh, 75 MW Gurha Solar Power Station and 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station were dedicated to the nation.

Salil Shamsheri, Executive Director, Chandrashekhar Yadav, Executive Director and senior officials joined the function virtually at SJVN Corporate Headquarters, Shimla.