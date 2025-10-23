Dharamsala cyber police arrest 3 Rajasthan men in multi-lakh online fraud cases

The Cyber Police Station, North Range, Dharamsala, has arrested three alleged fraudsters from Rajasthan in connection with multiple online fraud cases involving lakhs of rupees.

The police also recovered Rs 7.63 lakh in cash from their possession.

The arrests are linked to a Rs 32 lakh fraud on the ‘Telegraph’ app in 2023, an online fraud of Rs 46 lakh through digital means in 2024, and online task frauds amounting to Rs 24 lakh in 2023 and 2024.

A police team was dispatched to Jodhpur, Rajasthan. With assistance from the Ratanada police station, they arrested Raghu Pratap Singh Chaudhary, Dharamraj and Rakesh.

Officials said the investigation is underway to trace the remaining fraud money and identify other members of the cyber fraud network behind these scams.

A case was registered at the Cyber Police Station, Dharamsala, under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.