Bus driver’s quick thinking saves Ambala schoolchildren from falling into gorge in Solan

Children of Ambala-based Nand Lal Geeta Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School had a narrow escape on Saturday morning after their bus developed a mechanical fault near Harat village along the Salogra-Harat road in Solan district.

Sources said the driver acted swiftly and rammed the vehicle into a mound of muck to bring it to a halt, preventing it from plunging into a deep gorge. The bus, however, came to rest precariously on the edge of the link road.

The driver informed that there were around 50 occupants, including 28 girls, on board. The bus (registration number HR 37 D 6837) was travelling from Tepla village near Ambala to Mohan Shakti Heritage Park.

The shaken children were safely rescued by school staff.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Solan, Gaurav Singh, said the police were not informed about the incident.