Compensation to Four-lane affected in a Week, Chief Minister Sukhu Orders Payment by March 27

Those who lost their land and houses in the four-lane construction will now get compensation within a week.

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has fixed the deadline. He has told the officials to complete the distribution of all the compensation of Rs 750 crore by March 27.

A special meeting was called in the secretariat on Sunday in this regard. The Deputy Commissioners of all the districts were involved in this meeting.

He appreciated the efforts of the officers for the disbursement of land compensation of Rs 804 crore for NH projects within a month.

He said that in a hilly state like Himachal, roads are the primary mode of transport. In order to complete the National Highway projects in a timely manner, the state government is committed to settle the issues related to compensation and approvals.

He said that the government is expediting the process for smooth implementation of the projects. With this, better connectivity will be available to the people of the state as well as the tourists visiting the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stressed on resolving issues related to land compensation, Forest Rights Act (FRA) and Forest Conservation Act (FCA) approvals, and other bottlenecks in the implementation of projects.

He also reviewed the progress of the Shimla-Mataur road, Pathankot-Mandi road, Shimla bypass, and Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh road and directed to speed up the construction work of the projects.

The Chief Minister said that the detailed project report of Rs 900 crore for the Bihru-Lathiani road has been submitted to the Central Government on February 20 and the project is likely to be approved by March 31.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, Principal Advisor (Information Technology and Innovation) to Chief Minister Gokul Butail, OSD to Chief Minister Gopal Sharma, Principal Secretary Onkar Sharma, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Khera were present in the meeting.

Abdul Basit, Regional Officer, NHAI, Pankaj Dadwal, Managing Director, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited, and senior officers of the concerned departments were also present.

Road Development Project will be Helpful

This road development project will prove to be helpful in improving the road system and providing impetus to the transport sector. Apart from this, the detailed project report of the Sainj-Luhri-Jalodi road will be prepared by March 31.

A consultant will be appointed for the construction of Jalori tunnel and the construction of the Nalagarh-Swarghat road, Una bypass and road from Punjab border to Nadaun will be started. These projects will benefit the economic development of the region and the people.

