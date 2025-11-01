Divine assembly issues warning against desecration of sacred sites

Warning that a major natural catastrophe would ravage Kullu-Manali in case tinkering with nature continues, the ‘Badi Jagati’(assembly of deities) held yesterday echoed grave concern over the desecration of the sacred sites in the Valley of Gods.

The divine assembly of deities was held today at the Jagati Patt temple at Naggar village. The precincts of the temple reverberated with the divine presence of 260 deities, replete with their sacred symbols such as the Dhadch and Ghanta. The deities conveyed their strong displeasure over converting of divine spaces into picnic spots, while warning that this could have serious consequences.

One of the major concerns raised was the construction of a ropeway from Pirdi near Kullu to the Bijli Mahadev shrine atop the opposite hill.

The oracle of Devi Hadimba condemned the tampering of the Bijli Mahadev area and the historic Dhalpur grounds, sites integral to the Kullu Dasehra festival and other rituals.

The goddess declared that divine matters should remain above politics and warned, “I can destroy the entire region in one night—neither land nor food will remain. A demonstration of this was given this year behind the Manalsu nullah.”

She further asserted, “We are mightier than kings,” urging the royal family to fulfil their duties with sincerity as the deities had bestowed everything upon them. The deities said in today’s times, individuals are trying to gain importance over the deities, diminishing the divine power and sanctity of the revered shrines.

The deities speak through the Gurs (oracles) and priests, accompanying them on these occasions. Prior to this, ‘Badi Jagati’ was held in 2006 against the coming up of Himalayan Ski village, which had to be abandoned amidst stiff opposition by villagers.

It was held on two other occasions; in 2014 against the court directive of banning animal sacrifice and again in 2021 to protest against the prohibition of congregation of deities during Covid.

Maheshwar Singh, the “Chharibardar” (chief caretaker) of Lord Raghunath, revealed that the deities had long been calling for this assembly, foreseeing future catastrophes. He explained that the recent disasters across Himachal Pradesh prompted Mata Hadimba to convene the Jagati.

The abandoning of the cows, considered sacred, was also incurring the wrath of the deities, he added. “The deities have now ordered a ‘yajna’ to be performed first at Jagati Patt and then at Dhalpur to appease their anger,” he said.

Deities from across the region, including Ardhnarishwar, Neelkanth Mahadev, and Raja Ghepan from Lahaul, conveyed that Lord Shiva was deeply displeased.

A representative of a deity from Mandi, attending the event for the first time, expressed awe at the scale of the ceremony and pledged to participate in future assemblies as directed by the deities. Notably, a 12-year-old priest from Dablu village in Snower Valley also took part in the Jagati.