23 year old youth hanged himself in Shimla

Shimla: The cases of suicide are not stopping in Shimla district. Every day the young generation committing suicide by hanging. In the latest case, 23-year-old Rohit Gill, a resident of Tutikandi, committed suicide by hanging himself near the RTO under Baluganj police station. Police took the youth to IGMC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police is investigating the matter according to the information received, when people saw the young man hanging from the tree, they informed the police about the matter.

Police reached the spot and brought down the young man from the noose and identified him by his name Rohit Gill. The case is being investigated and the reasons for the suicide of the deceased have not been known yet.

The reasons for suicide will be revealed only after the post-mortem report. The cases of suicides are continuously increasing in Himachal. Among these, more men are committing suicide than women.

In the last three years, more than 2000 people have embraced death in Himachal, of which three times more are men. In Shimla alone, there have been around 100 suicides in a year.