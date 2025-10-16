Centre has approved Rs 1,734-crore Shimla ropeway project: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri yesterday said that the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change had given the stage-I approval to the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Project in Shimla under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980.

He said that the project would be an important step towards improving urban transport system in Shimla by developing a 13.79-km ropeway being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,734.70 crore to connect major points in the capital city.

“The initiative will help in easing traffic congestion, cutting carbon emissions and promoting clean and sustainable urban mobility both for locals and tourists,” he added.

Agnihotri said that the in-principle approval had been granted for the use of 6.1909 hectares of forestland in compliance with all environmental and legal norms.

The project would generate employment opportunities for local people and provide tourists with a new and pleasant travel experience, he added.

He expressed gratitude to the Central Government and the Union Ministry of Environment for granting approval to this important project.

Environmental protection would remain our priority and all construction activities would follow the guidelines of the Forest Department, he added.