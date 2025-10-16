Sunny weather across Himachal, clear skies expected till Diwali; tourist inflow increases

Most parts of Himachal Pradesh witnessed bright sunshine on Thursday morning, with pleasant weather prevailing across the hills for the past one week. The clear skies and mild temperatures have drawn tourists from across the country, bringing renewed activity to popular hill stations.

According to the meteorological department, the weather in the state is expected to remain dry and clear till Diwali. During this period, both day and night temperatures are likely to stay close to normal. Currently, the state’s average minimum temperature is 0.6°C above normal, while the maximum temperature remains within the normal range.

During the past 24 hours, a slight drop in maximum temperatures was recorded in Shimla, Kalpa and Reckong Peo. Reckong Peo’s maximum temperature fell by 3.4°C to 24.0°C, while Kalpa recorded a decline of 3.0°C to 20.8°C. Shimla’s temperature dropped by 1.4°C, settling at 21.0°C.

The state’s highest maximum temperature was recorded in Una at 31.7°C, followed closely by Hamirpur at 31.2°C and Bilaspur at 29.8°C. In the hill stations, Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 21.0°C and a minimum of 11.4°C, while Dharamsala registered 26.1°C and 11.4°C, respectively. Kalpa in Kinnaur remained among the cooler areas with a high of 20.8°C and a low of 5.5°C. Manali recorded a maximum of 22.0°C and a minimum of 7.9°C. Among other towns, Solan registered 27.0°C, Mandi 26.4°C, and Kufri 17.4°C as maximum temperatures.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded at Kalpa, while Bilaspur and Mandi continued to experience relatively warm nights with temperatures above 16°C. Overall, the weather department has reported clear skies and comfortable conditions across the state.

As for the minimum temperatures, Palampur recorded a low of 11°C — about 3°C below normal. The Met Department has predicted a gradual fall in night temperatures after October 22, although daytime temperatures are expected to remain stable.

The department further stated that there is no likelihood of rain in most parts of the state over the next few days. However, higher altitude regions may experience cooler nights and early morning chill as the mercury dips slightly.

The pleasant weather has come as a boost for the state’s tourism sector. Popular destinations such as Kullu, Manali, Dharamsala, and Shimla are witnessing a steady influx of visitors. According to hoteliers, bookings have surged, and most hotels are already full for the upcoming festive season.

For locals, the stable weather brings much-needed relief, while farmers are busy harvesting the paddy crop. Those who have harvested their paddy crop, they have started preparations for the sowing of Rabi crops under clear skies.