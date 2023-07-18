Monsoon roars in Kullu, heavy rain alert issued, flood warning

Shimla: Monsoon has once again shown its fury in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain alert. Due to the cloudburst in Kharahal valley of district Kullu and Kais Nallah adjacent to the district headquarters, there has been loss of life and property.

During this one person died, while property worth crores of rupees was destroyed. On the other hand, the Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a yellow alert regarding heavy rains in 10 districts of the state.

Flash flood warnings have also been issued in Hamirpur, Kangra, Sirmaur Mandi, and Kullu districts. In view of the warning of flood and flash flood, people across the state have been asked to be vigilant.

It has been asked to stay away from rivers and drains. The area which has been asked to stay away from the sensitive areas from the point of view of landslides.

According to the report issued by the State Disaster Management, the situation in the state is still critical due to the heavy rains in the state in the past and intermittent rains at present. Life is busy.

There is an assessment of loss of crores of rupees in every department. According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, Kataula in Mandi district received maximum rainfall in the state in the last 24 hours. 90 mm of rain has been recorded here. (HDM)

720 roads still closed

In Himachal Pradesh, 720 roads including two NHs are still closed due to heavy rains and landslides. Apart from this, 5644 schemes of Jal Shakti Department are still closed. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, the loss is estimated at Rs 4635 crore.