Roads damaged, apple transportation to be a challenge in rain-hit Seraj Valley

As the apple harvesting season begins in Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district, hundreds of fruit growers are facing a major challenge due to damaged roads and blocked pedestrian paths.

The recent rain disaster on June 30 has wreaked havoc on the road infrastructure in the region, adversely affecting transportation of agricultural and horticultural produce to distant markets.

While the Public Works Department (PWD) has managed to restore connectivity on some main roads, around 81 village link roads in the Seraj valley remain blocked.

This is causing serious delays for apple growers to start harvesting of crop in their apple orchards because they are unable to transport their horticultural produce to market, where timely delivery ensures better prices.

Om Prakash Thakur, a resident of Pakhrair panchayat, expressed his concern, stating, “Due to extensive damage to link and main roads, farmers are feeling helpless. Apples are ready for harvest, but we cannot move them to market in time.”

Critical road links like Chet-Cheuni, Jarol-Chakudgar-Jugandh, Janjehli-Bekhli, Janjehli-Gadagusain via Reshan, Kataru-Ruar, Sangalvara to Shadanagar, Pakhrair panchayat roads, Pandavshila-Dhar, Kuthah-Tungadhar, and Kuthah-Bakhalvar remain inaccessible. This has badly disrupted transportation of produce in many apple belt areas.

Ravinder Sisodiya of Jarol shared that the natural calamity has devastated the region. “Several families lost their homes, shops and livelihoods. Now, we are unable to harvest apples due to damaged roads. We are waiting for restoration to begin harvesting,” he said.

Farmers from other badly affected villages such as Pakhrair, Tungadhar, Bekhli, Ruar and Chet Cheuni have urged the administration to expedite road restoration.

Delays, they fear, will lead to heavy financial losses as apples lose value quickly if not transported in time.

Despite these challenges, the administration is working to restore connectivity. Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan is monitoring the situation.

On Saturday, he visited disaster-hit Pakhrair panchayat and assured locals that restoring road links to remote villages remains a top priority. “Restoration work has started for Daizy village in Thunag.

In extremely difficult conditions, PWD teams have entered flooded streams to continue work. Restoration of the Chail-Janjehli-Tungadhar road is also underway,” the DC informed.

Debris removal operations are progressing swiftly in Thunag bazaar and at Lambathach Degree College. Dredging work in local streams like Byond Khad and restoration at Bani Nala are also going on.

With apple harvesting time approaching fast, farmers are expecting early restoration of link roads to ensure their hard-earned crop reaches markets on time and there are no losses.