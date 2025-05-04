Chamba’s sacred ‘langur’ faces extinction threat

The Himalayan grey ‘langur’, also known as Chamba’s sacred ‘langur’, is losing its habitat and is at present classified as a critically endangered species, as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) list.

The Himalayan grey ‘langur’ is endemic to the Chamba valley where its population is now estimated at around 250, raising serious concerns among environmentalists.

According to sources, Forest Department officials have launched a campaign to raise awareness among the local population about the dangers faced by this rare species.

The Himalayan grey ‘langur’ inhabits sub-alpine moist deciduous forests and is confined to an estimated area of less than 500 sq km in the Chamba region. Adult male ‘langurs’ are characterised by a distinctive mane around their shoulders.

Primarily folivores, they feed on leaves, buds, flowers, fruits and other plant materials, though they may also consume insects.

Habitat loss due to deforestation and land degradation, along with increasing human-‘langur’ conflict, particularly due to crop raiding pose significant threats to the survival of this species.

Ongoing conservation efforts, such as the Himalayan Langur Project, aim at mitigating conflicts, monitoring their population and promoting long-term conservation strategies. NGO Zoo Outreach is also actively working on habitat conservation for this species in the district.

District Forest Officer (Wildlife) Kuldeep Singh Jamwal said that the department had not conducted any official population survey so far.

He added that the species was found in various parts of Chamba district, including areas near human settlements, outside the designated wildlife sanctuaries.

A recent survey, however, revealed that only about 250 ‘langurs’ of this species remain in the wild in Chamba.

In view of their declining number, the Forest Department has launched a special conservation campaign under which villagers are being educated about the importance of the Himalayan grey ‘langurs’, not just as part of Chamba’s natural heritage, but also as a species of global ecological significance.

The Forest Department has appealed to local residents to protect ‘langurs’ and refrain from causing them harm. The officials emphasised that preserving the langurs’ natural habitat is critical not just for the survival of the species, but also for maintaining the ecological balance and biodiversity of the Chamba region.

The Forest Department has urged the public to support conservation efforts, ensuring that future generations also have the opportunity to witness this remarkable species.

The Chamba ‘langur’ is recognised by its grey coat and long tail, distinguishing it from other ‘langur’ species.

According to experts, this species is found only in the high-altitude regions of Chamba district. While some researchers speculate that it might also be inhabiting parts of Pakistan and Kashmir though no concrete evidence of it has been found so far.