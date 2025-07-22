Chandigarh-Manali, 243 other roads blocked in Mandi

Heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours has triggered widespread landslides in Mandi district, leading to blockade of 244 roads, including the vital Chandigarh-Manali National Highway, and severely disrupting connectivity in the region.

The situation remains critical, with road, electricity and water services affected in multiple subdivisions of Mandi.

Initially, 302 roads were reported to be blocked due to landslides caused by torrential rain, but the district administration restored and reopened 58 roads by the evening. However, 244 roads still remain inaccessible, creating immense hardships for commuters, locals and tourists alike.

Seraj is the worst-hit subdivision in Mandi, where 117 roads are still blocked. Other affected subdivisions with roads blocked are Karsog (47), Thalaut (39), Padhar (21) and Dharampur (11), while several roads remain closed in other parts of the district as well.

The landslides have impacted several crucial routes, including the Chandigarh-Manali highway, Mandi-Janjehli road, Janjehli-Rampur, Karsog-Janjehli, Kamand-Prashar, Dharampur-Sandhol and Kotli-Dharampur roads.

The Chandigarh-Manali highway is blocked at key locations such as Dwada, Jhalogi and Kainchi Mod, bringing traffic movement to standstill. Long queues of stranded vehicles have been reported, causing distress to travellers and locals.

The authorities concerned have opened an alternative route from Mandi to Kullu via Kamand and Kataula, which is at present being used to divert traffic.

Meanwhile, rescue and road clearance operations are underway, though intermittent rain continues to hamper progress.

Besides, 312 power transformers and 49 water supply schemes have been affected.

Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan has appealed to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

“The water level in streams and rivers, including the Beas, has risen significantly. The dam authorities at Pandoh are releasing water regularly, so people must stay away from riverbanks and streams to avoid any untoward incidents,” he added.