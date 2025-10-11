Key routes restored in Lahaul-Spiti after four-day snow blockade

After four days of heavy snowfall resulting in road blockades, the BRO has restored several key routes in Himachal Pradesh’s Lahaul and Spiti district, bringing much-needed relief to residents and stranded commuters.

Among the most significant roads reopened is the strategically important Manali-Leh highway, which had been blocked beyond Darcha due to intense snowfall at Baralacha Pass. The route is crucial not only for civilian movement but also for defence purposes.

A large number of vehicles had been stranded at Darcha for the past four days, unable to proceed towards Leh. Their drivers and occupants breathed a sigh of relief today as BRO teams cleared the route, allowing vehicles to resume their journeys.

Similarly, the Darcha–Shinkula–Padum road, another vital stretch connecting the Lahaul valley of Himachal Pradesh with the Zanskar valley of Union Territory Ladakh, has been restored.

This road serves as an alternative and strategic link to Ladakh and is considered vital for both defence preparedness and local connectivity. Its reopening is expected to significantly ease travel and transport bottlenecks in the region.

The Udaipur–Tindi–Kadhu Nullah road, which connects Lahaul valley with the remote Pangi region of Chamba district, has been cleared for traffic.

This road is particularly important for intra-district movement and sending supplies to the far-flung tribal areas. The restoration of this route will aid in smooth movement of goods, emergency services and local commuters.

Despite these significant achievements, the road leading to Spiti valley from the Manali and Lahaul side remains closed.

The Kunzum Pass, located on the Sumdo–Kaza–Gramphu highway, continues to be blocked due to heavy snow accumulation. Authorities have stated that clearance efforts are going on, but adverse weather conditions are hampering progress.

The restoration of these key routes has brought relief to the residents of Lahaul-Spiti, who had been without essential supplies and transport service for the past four days.