‘Chitta ko Harana Hai – Yuwaon ko Bachana Hai’: CM Sukhu flags off ‘Anti-Drug Walkathon’ in Dharamsala

A resounding message against drug abuse echoed through Dharamsala today as Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu flagged off and participated in the ‘Anti-Chitta Awareness Walkathon’, rallying with the youth to convey the spirit behind statewide movement against the growing menace of ‘Chitta’.

The walkathon began at Dari Mela Ground and concluded at Police Ground drawing massive participation from students of more than 50 educational institutions.

With banners, slogans and strong resolve, thousands of young participants marched to raise awareness and encourage societal responsibility in combating drug addiction.

The event, themed ‘Chitta ko Harana Hai—Yuwaon ko Bachana Hai’, aimed to mobilise the youth in a mission-mode approach to safeguard the future of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering at the Police Ground, CM Sukhu delivered a firm and unequivocal message: “There is no place for Chitta in Dev Bhoomi Himachal.”

He urged young people to become active partners in eradicating the drug problem, emphasizing that the fight against narcotics requires collective effort and sustained vigilance.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s robust measures under the NDPS 2024 framework designed to curb drug trafficking with stringent enforcement.

He detailed the recent confiscation of properties acquired through drug trade, noting that around Rs 40 crore worth of assets had already been seized. “No person, no matter how influential or wealthy, will be spared,” he asserted, sending a clear warning to traffickers.

In a major announcement, Sukhu launched the ‘Chotta Prize Yojna’, an incentive-driven initiative encouraging citizens to report drug-related activities.

Informants, whose identities will remain confidential, will receive Rs 10,000 for information on 2 grams, Rs 25,000 for 5 grams, Rs 50,000 for 25 grams, and up to Rs 5 lakh for larger hauls. Citizens can report by simply dialling 112.

Throughout the event, the Chief Minister interacted warmly with students and youth groups, gathering feedback and motivating them to stay committed to the cause.

The rally concluded with Sukhu leading the crowd in the powerful slogan that encapsulated the day’s spirit: “Chitta ko Harana Hai—Yuwaon ko Bachana Hai!”