Transport Department’s trial successful- Volvo bus service will soon start between Tapri to Chandigarh and Chintpurni to Delhi route.

HRTC is going to start Volvo bus service soon to Tapri, a famous tourist destination in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. However, HRTC has already conducted a trial last year to run Volvo buses on this route and this trial has also been successful.

This Volvo bus will go from Tapri to Chandigarh. At present, HRTC’s Volvo bus is plying on the Delhi-Shimla-Rampur route. Rampur to Tapri is about 67 kilometers away.

On the other hand, Volvo bus service is about to start for the famous Shaktipeeth Chintpurni located in Una district. This bus will ply on the Chintpurni to Delhi route.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agrihotri will flag off the Volvo bus running from Chintpurni to Delhi. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi will flag off the buses plying from Tapri to Chandigarh.

It is being told that HRTC has sought time from the Deputy CM and Horticulture Minister to flag off the buses on both these routes.

It is noteworthy that in the past, the Deputy CM flagged off 11 new Volvo buses. Eleven Volvo buses were dispatched, out of which four were dispatched to the Taradevi unit, five to Kullu, and two to the Dharamshala unit.

HRTC will operate buses from only three depots in the state and Volvo buses will be running on rotational basis. HRTC is going to operate Volvo from Shimla, Palampur, and Kullu only.