Vinay takes charge as Cong chief, says HPCC will be revived in 2-3 months

Newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Vinay Kumar has said the dissolved state Congress committee would be reconstituted within the next two-three months.

Kumar formally took charge from outgoing HPCC chief Pratibha Singh at a function at the Congress headquarters here today.

“We will build a team that will take the programmes and policies of the government to the public. Once the team is in place, we will start preparing for the 2027 Assembly elections to repeat the 2022 success,” the three-time MLA from Renukaji Assembly constituency said amid applause from the large gathering comprising Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh, Cabinet Ministers, AICC officials, former HPCC presidents and party workers.

Reiterating that he has good relations with all senior leaders, Kumar said he would take everyone along while carrying out his duties as the party president.

“I will be the voice of the party workers and act as a link between the party and the government,” the 47-year-old said while urging the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister to offer him the required support.

Congratulating Pratibha Singh on her successful stint as HPCC president and Kumar on his new responsibility, the Chief Minister assured that the government would stand like a rock behind the new party chief as be rebuilds the party to take on and beat the BJP in the 2027 elections.

Congratulating Kumar, outgoing president Pratibha Singh revealed her angst over the delay in reconstitution of the dissolved HPCC, which is lying defunct for over a year.

“I took up the matter with the central leadership several times, still it was delayed. It should have been done a long time back. Without the organsiation, it is tough to hold rallies and protests. Now that we have the new president, the organsiation should also be revived at the earliest,” she said.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed concern over the delay in reconstituting the organisation in the state.

“There has been uncertainty for one year. We must constitute the HPCC quickly and bring in people who want to work and devote time to the party,” said Agnihotri. Congratulating Kumar, Agnihotri said the new party chief comes from the constituency of YS Parmar, and would take his legacy forward.

Commending Pratibha Singh for the work she put in during her tenure, AICC incharge for Himachal Rajni Patil said the combination of Sukhu and Kumar would further strengthen the party.