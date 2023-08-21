Rs 61 crore released for the repair of drinking water schemes, 15 crore allocated for Kangra district

Shimla: Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri took stock of the damages caused by rains and landslides in Noorpur and Jawali assembly constituencies for the second day on Sunday.

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Chandra Kumar and former MLA Ajay Mahajan also accompanied him on this occasion. During this, he took stock of the land and damaged houses due to landslides in Ladori, Minjhagran of Noorpur area, and Rajol, Bada of Jawali assembly constituency.

Appealing to the affected families to be patient, he said that the state government would allot land to those who have become landless due to landslides and also help in building houses.

He informed that an amount of Rs 61 crore has been released to Jal Shakti Department to make drinking water schemes smooth in the state.

Out of this, Rs 15 crore has been allocated for streamlining drinking water schemes in disaster-affected areas of Kangra district.

He distributed cash relief amount of Rs one lakh each to five families of Bhed Khad village of Punder panchayat of Noorpur assembly constituency, three of Anuhi village of Rajol panchayat of Jawali assembly constituency, and one family of Niyangal panchayat.

Meeting the affected people in the relief camp

The Deputy Chief Minister met the people living in the relief camp set up at Ladori. He directed the administration to ensure proper arrangements for food and living of these families.

He directed the district administration to immediately release the relief amount of Rs one lakh each to the affected families and also to find land for the landless people