Cloudburst, incessant rain disrupt life in Kullu valley; 100 roads blocked

Flashfloods triggered by a cloudburst in the upper reaches of the Chaknani Nullah caused significant damage in the Shastri Nagar area of Kullu town in the wee hours of yesterday.

Two vehicles and three motorcycles parked on the roadside were partially buried under debris. Residents were awakened by the sound of rushing water as the drain’s water level rose sharply.

Floodwaters carried debris towards Gandhi Nagar, dumping slush in several homes and shops.

Kullu Municipal Council president Gopal Krishan Mahant, who visited the site, said flooding happened due to a cloudburst. He criticised the practice of dumping muck and garbage into drains, which, he said, led to blockages and flooding.

Meanwhile, the Aut-Luhri-Sainj National Highway-305 has been reopened for small vehicles between Aut and Jibhi but the Anni-Jalori road and the Kandugad alternative route remain closed.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and check road conditions before moving out. Educational institutions in the district remained closed for the second consecutive day due to adverse weather conditions.

Incessant rain over the past few days have disrupted life in the valley. Over 100 roads are closed to traffic and 81 electricity transformers in the Kullu division have been damaged.

Additional 500 transformers supplying power from Thalaut to Banjar and Sainj are also non-functional. Floods have damaged 64 water supply schemes, while 10 concrete houses have been destroyed and 31 others partially-damaged.

Long-route bus services from Kullu have been suspended, causing losses to the Himachal Road Transport Corporation.

The Mandi-Kullu National Highway has been blocked again due to landslides, leading to hundreds of vehicles getting stranded near Takoli and Pandoh.

The Kullu-Kandi-Kataula-Mandi road is also blocked near Ropa, forcing passengers to turn back. Many vehicles were stuck midway.

Locals have urged the authorities concerned to divert traffic through the partially-completed Pandoh bypass tunnel to ease congestion.

A massive landslide on the Mandi-Pathankot National Highway near Lambadi has brought traffic to a halt.

A large section of the highway has collapsed and the restoration work is expected to take time. Mandi Additional DM Madan Kumar is overseeing the relief and rescue operations and efforts are underway to clear debris and reopen the route.

Hundreds of vehicles are stranded and essential services disrupted due to road blockades. The district administration has appealed to residents to remain patient, use alternative routes where possible and avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.