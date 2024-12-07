Manali hotel destroyed in fire, no loss of life

A massive fire broke out at a hotel at Rangri in Manali last evening, destroying property worth crores of rupees.

The blaze quickly engulfed the hotel, which was constructed primarily of forest wood. Though extensive damage to the hotel was caused in the incident, there was no loss of life.

DSP, Manali, KD Sharma said fire engines were promptly deployed to control the blaze. Efforts to douse the fire were still going on.

“No loss of life has been reported in the incident and teams of firefighters are working hard to contain the fire,” he added.

The exact cause of the fire is still not clear and a probe is underway. Revenue officials are expected to assess the financial loss once the fire is brought under control.