Frozen passes, unyielding resolve The saga of Ladakh’s defenders

In the frozen heights of Ladakh during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1947–48, one of independent India’s most inspiring military epics unfolded under the leadership of Major Thakur Prithi Chand of the 2nd Dogra Battalion.

At a time when Ladakh stood isolated, vulnerable and under imminent threat from advancing Pakistani forces, Prithi Chand’s actions proved decisive in safeguarding this strategically vital region for India.

Between mid-February and early March 1948, under some of the harshest winter conditions imaginable, Major Prithi Chand volunteered to lead a small band of just 18 soldiers into Ladakh.

The force consisted largely of Lahauli Buddhists serving in 2nd Dogra Battalion, the men accustomed to hardship, but unprepared for the extremes that lay ahead.

Accompanied by his younger cousin Major Kushal Chand and their uncle Subedar Thakur Bhim Chand, Prithi Chand led this group across the treacherous Zoji La pass — 11,000 feet high and buried under more than 20 feet of snow — without specialised winter equipment. This perilous march alone stands as a remarkable feat of endurance and determination.

On reaching Leh, the trio immediately set about organising the defence of Ladakh. Major Prithi Chand took command of two platoons of Jammu and Kashmir State Forces and rapidly raised and trained nearly 200 local militia. By May 1948, the situation had deteriorated sharply.

Pakistani forces had overrun much of Baltistan, captured Kargil, and were advancing towards Leh through the Indus and Nubra valleys. With minimal resources, scant ammunition, and a vast front stretching across hundreds of miles, Major Prithi Chand adopted innovative guerrilla tactics to stall the enemy advance.

Displaying extraordinary mobility and leadership, he personally led raids and ambushes, often appearing in one valley one day and another many mile away the next.

Living largely on sattu and enduring extreme physical strain, Prithi Chand and his men succeeded in holding the enemy at bay until reinforcements could be flown in. Their efforts not only delayed the invasion, but preserved Ladakh for India at a critical moment in the conflict.

For his exceptional courage, leadership, and indomitable spirit, Major Thakur Prithi Chand was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra on August 15, 1948. Major Thakur Kushal Chand also received the Maha Vir Chakra, while Subedar Bhim Chand was honoured with the Vir Chakra and bar.

In fact, Bhim Chand was the first in the country to get two Vir Chakras. Together, their actions in Ladakh remain a timeless testament to sacrifice and heroism, etched permanently into the annals of Indian military history.

Upon his promotion to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in 1950, Chand was given the command of the 3rd Battalion of the 11th Gorkha Infantry Regiment. He retired as a Colonel in 1962.

Born in the village of Khangsar Khar in Lahaul, Col Thakur Prithi Chand hailed from the distinguished house of Kolong, which governed the remote region of Lahaul during the British era.

He was the third son of Thakur Amar Chand, the Wazir of Lahaul and a World War I veteran who served in Mesopotamia and was honoured with the title of Rai Bahadur.

Deep historical ties bound the Thakurs of Lahaul to Ladakh through marriage, shared culture, language, and faith—connections that later shaped Col Thakur Prithi Chand’s commitment to the region.

Educated at Kullu High School and Shri Pratap College, Srinagar, Prithi Chand was compelled to leave his studies unfinished to shoulder family responsibilities following his elder brother’s illness. This early assumption of duty foreshadowed a life defined by service.

Married to Rukmani Devi, the couple had no issue. Presently, Shamsher Thakur and Milap are carrying the legacy of this brave heart who dedicated his life for the sake of his beloved motherland.

A devout Buddhist, Col Thakur Prithi Chand remained committed to social and cultural causes after retirement, serving as president of the Himalayan Buddhist Society in Manali. His life remains a powerful testament to sacrifice, resilience and unwavering devotion to the nation.