Complete Shong Tong hydel project by Dec 2026, CM tells power utility

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) to expedite the execution of under construction hydroelectric power projects.

The Chief Minister also directed the HPPCL to set December 2026 as the completion date for the 450 MW Shong Tong hydel project.

“More than 60 per cent of the project has already been completed and the remaining work must be expedited. The transmission line be established in parallel to ensure timely evacuation of the power from this project,” he said.

Sukhu also discussed the progress of 130 MW Kashang-II and III, 48 MW Chanju-III, 40 MW Renuka Dam and 191 MW Thana Plaun hydroelectric power projects and instructed that the timelines for the completion be strictly adhered to.

The CM stressed on setting up pump storage projects and asked the HPPCL to initiate the work on the proposed 1630 MW Renukaji pump storage project and 270 MW Thana Plaun pump storage project at the earliest. Pump storage projects are useful in supplying electricity during peak hour demand and reducing the load on the grid, he added.

Sukhu said harnessing green energy remained a key priority for the state government and the HPPCL should expedite the work of ongoing solar power projects. He also instructed the corporation to identify new land parcels for setting up solar power projects.

The CM reviewed a green hydrogen plant coming up at Nalagarh and directed its completion by the end of June, 2026.

He directed the corporation to adopt professionalism in their functioning and said that the present state government had set the target of making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy of the country by the next year.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Secretary Power Rakesh Kanwar, Managing Director HPPCL Abid Hussain Sadiq and other senior officers were also present.