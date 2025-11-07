Dharamsala cyber crime police arrest 2 Rajasthan fraudsters defrauding Una resident of Rs 59.74 lakh

In the fake investment app scam, the Cyber Crime Police of Dharamsala have arrested two fraudsters from Kota in Rajasthan for allegedly defrauding a Una resident of Rs 59.74 lakh through a fake online investment app.

The alleged fraudsters have been identified as Vishnu Rawal (28), of Dargah Marg, Qureshi Mohalla, Khairabad, and Abhishek Panchal (36), of Sarvodaya Vihar Colony, Morak Aditya Nagar, both residents of Kota district, Rajasthan.

The duo was brought to Dharamsala on a transit remand and produced in a local court, which sent them to three days of police custody for further investigation.

According to the cyber police, a criminal case was registered on August 17, 2024, after a resident of Una district complained of being lured into downloading a fake investment app that promised high returns.

The victim made 14–15 transactions, transferring a total of Rs 59.74 lakh, as the fraudsters allegedly showed fabricated profits on the app and kept urging him to invest more.

The victim, employed in the private sector, reportedly took loans of Rs 20–22 lakh from banks and borrowed additional funds from relatives and friends to continue investing, hoping to recover his money with profits.

The ASP of Cyber Crime Police, Praveen Dhiman, confirmed the arrests and said that police officers were examining the accused’s possible involvement in other online investment frauds. Notices have also been issued to several other suspects linked to similar cases, he added.