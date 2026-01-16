Crumbling school building in Baijnath poses a risk to students’ lives

The deplorable condition of Government Senior Secondary School at Salhera panchayat in the Baijnath Assembly constituency of Kangra district has exposed the fragility of the education system in the state.

Crumbling walls, lack of basic facilities and an acute shortage of teachers have raised serious concerns about the safety and future of students.

The school building is in a bad shape. Plaster is falling off the walls that have developed cracks and parts of the structure appear unstable.

Local residents allege that pieces of plaster fall from the roof and walls of the school building frequently, creating a constant risk of accidents. Despite repeated complaints, no effective repair work has been undertaken so far.

There are 25 to 30 students enrolled in the primary section of the school but two sanctioned teaching posts are vacant.

At present, only one contract teacher is taking all classes, making it difficult to ensure proper education. Villagers ask the government where their children should study if schools are unsafe and understaffed.

The local residents say that for years, they have been demanding the repair of the school building and the appointment of teachers but their appeals have been ignored. “The school building is unsafe and the education of our children is suffering,” says a villager.

Anger is brewing among the residents of Salhera panchayat over what they describe as government apathy. The villagers have warned the state authorities that if their demands are not addressed and the school building is not repaired immediately, they will boycott the upcoming elections.

They insist that the government must immediately get the school building repaired, fill vacant teaching posts and ensure basic facilities so that children can study in a safe and proper environment.