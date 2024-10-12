Cultural troupes from 6 nations to take part in Kullu Dasehra festival

Cultural troupes from six countries have so far confirmed their participation in the seven-day Kullu Dasehra Festival scheduled to commence on October 13.

The Kullu Dasehra Festival Committee is hopeful that troupes from 21 countries will take part in the festival this year compared to troupes from 15 countries last year.

Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary and Dasehra Committee chairman, while addressing mediapersons here today, said that cultural troupes from Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Myanmar, Russia, the USA and Kyrgyzstan would perform in the open air auditorium and the historical Lal Chand Prarthi Kala Kendra during cultural evenings of the International Folk Dance Festival. He added, “Talks are underway with the cultural troupes of other countries. A group having artistes from six countries will also perform during the festival while artisans from Thailand and Uzbekistan will showcase their cultural richness.”

Thakur said that the Ambassadors of four countries had consented to take part in the festival and 12 diplomats were expected to be attend the Ambassadors’ meeting with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on October 18. Discussions will be held regarding various sectors in the state, especially related to industry, tourism, agriculture and cultural exchanges, he added.

He said that Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla would inaugurate the festival while the Chief Minister would be the chief guest at the closing ceremony on October 19.

Thakur said that Punjabi singers Shahid Mallya, Kulwinder Billa and Gurnam Bhullar, playback singer Shraddha Pandit and Indian Idol fame singer Kumar Sahil would be the star performers during the cultural evenings. He added that Neeraj Shridhar of Bombay Vikings, Trap Band and the Himalayan Roots Band would also enthrall the audience. Troupes from Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand would present the glimpses of their cultures.

He said that a fusion cultural performance would be a new addition and choreographers would prepare presentations comprising both foreign and domestic artistes. He added that the traditional ‘Laldi’ dance on October 18 would also have a new look.

Thakur said that an International Cultural Parade would be held on October 14 and an improved version of the Kullu Carnival would be organised on October 19. He added, “Artistes from Himachal, including Kullu district will be given an opportunity to showcase their talents.” National-level women Kabaddi and volleyball tournaments would also be held at the Rath ground during the sports festival.

He said, “To bring uniformity in shops set up during the fair, Pagoda-style canopy tents have been installed in the Meena Market like last year. New tents have been provided for the camp temples of the visiting deities.”

