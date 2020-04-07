Martyrs cremated with honours

Kullu/Bilaspur : A pall of gloom descended on Pueed village in the Kharahal valley of Kullu district as the body of martyred soldier Balkrishan (24) arrived at his native village Yesterday.

Balkrishan along with four other soldiers was martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Sunday.

The body of the martyr was brought here in an Army helicopter from Pathankot to the SASE helipad at Manali in Kullu district yesterday afternoon.

From Manali, it was taken to Pueed village in an Army vehicle for cremation.

Forest Minister Govind Singh Thakur, Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur, former MP Maheshwar Singh, Kullu SDM Anurag Chander and a few relatives of the martyr were present at the cremation site. The martyr is survived by his father Mahender Singh, mother Indira Devi, brother Kehar Singh and sister Sonika. He was cremated with full military honour. The bereaved family was inconsolable. The Forest Minister said that the sacrifice of the martyr would be remembered forever. Meanwhile, the state government has announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the martyr. A relief of Rs 5 lakh was given the family on the spot. Hamirpur: Subedar Sanjeev Kumar, who was martyred in a gunfight while foiling a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara forests of North Kashmir, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Dehra in Ghumarwin subdivision of Bilaspur district Yesterday.

Comments

comments