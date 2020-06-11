Coronavirus: Himachal reports sixth death, case tally rises to 450

Himachal Pradesh registered sixth death due to Covid-19 as a 58-year-old woman from the Sujanpur area of Hamirpur died at Indira Gandhi Medical College, Shimla, on Wednesday.

Doctors said she was a chronic kidney patient and had returned from Delhi on May 28 after getting treatment. She had been referred to IGMC on June 5 as her condition had deteriorated. She died today.

Incidentally, this is the fourth coronavirus-related death of a person suffering from kidney ailment, in the state. The earlier cases included a 21-year-old youth from Sarkaghat, a woman from Hamipur and another patient from Mandi.

The number of corona-positive cases in the state has risen to 450, including six deaths, 186 active cases and 247 cured patients.

Two women, both suffering chronic kidney ailments had passed away on May 25. This included a 63-year-old woman hailing from Ratti village in Balh sub-division of Mandi, who died at the Ner Chowk medical college in Mandi. She was under treatment for kidney ailment at the medical college since May 19 but her condition deteriorated following which she was put on a ventilator.

The other death on the same day was that of a 72-year-old woman who died at IGMC where she had been brought from Hamirpur for dialysis on May 23.

The woman hailing from Dugha area in Hamirpur town was a chronic renal failure patient and had returned with her husband from Jallandhar where they had gone for renal treatment. Her husband had also tested positive in Hamirpur.

A 21-year-old boy from Sarkaghat area in Mandi, also a chronic renal failure patient had also died at IGMC where he had been brought for dialysis. A 52-year-old man of Hatli village in Nadaun area of Hamirpur died at Ner medical college in Mandi on May 15.

The first corona death in Himachal was that of a US-returned Tibetan at Tanda medical college.

Solan reported a new case of the disease, taking the total in the district to 35. A 30-year-old returnee from Delhi, a pharmacist, who was placed under isolation at the community health centre(CHC) in Nalagarh, tested COVID-positive on Tuesday morning. He hails from Bihar.

Health officials said he had come from Delhi to Roopnagar in a train on June 2 and had stayed at the railway station on the night of June 2. He had come to Nalagarh the next day where he was quarantined in his room. He was shifted to CHC Nalagarh’s isolation ward on June 8 after he complained of fever.

Sirmaur reported two new cases of the deadly disease, taking the total in the district to 22. A 44-year-old accountant at Orison Pharma International at Kala Amb tested positive on Tuesday. She was the primary contact of another company employee who had tested positive on Monday. She is a Nahan resident and has been shifted to COVID care centre (CCC) at Trilokpur by the health authorities, said Sirmaur DC Dr RK Pruthi.

A 39-year-old man, who works at DRDO in Delhi, who had returned from on June 5 tested positive on Tuesday. He was under quarantine at a hotel at Paonta Sahib and has been shifted to CCC Trilokpur.

Source : The Tribune

