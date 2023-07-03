World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka will face South Africa on October 17 in Dharamshala

Shimla: Sri Lanka will take on South Africa in the ICC ODI World Cup to be held at the International Cricket Stadium Dharamshala in October.

The match will be played on 17 October. The Sri Lankan team has qualified by winning four matches in the super six-point table of the world qualification round.

Sri Lanka defeated Oman, Scotland, Netherlands and Zimbabwe in the Super Sixes. Sri Lanka’s match with the West Indies on July 7 will now be just a formality.

The Sri Lankan team will be seen playing at the Dharamshala Stadium after about one and a half years. This time the competition will not be with India but with South Africa.

Earlier in February 2022, Sri Lanka played two T20 matches with the Indian team. In this he had to face defeat. Five matches of the ICC World Cup are proposed in Dharamshala. India will have one match with New Zealand.

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan on 7th October, England-Bangladesh on 10th, South Africa-Sri Lanka on 17th, India-New Zealand on 22nd and Australia-New Zealand on 28th.

HPCA Joint Secretary Vishal Sharma said that the Sri Lankan team has qualified for the World Cup and will be the seventh foreign team to come to Dharamshala to play the match.

Teams from Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, South Africa, England and Bangladesh will play matches here.

On the other hand, the HPCA will do the work of beautifying the outfield for the matches of the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in Dharamshala in October.

The new outfield of the Dharamsala Stadium was constructed ahead of the IPL matches in May.