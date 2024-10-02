Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries today. At Ridge, Shukla offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, praising his unwavering commitment to truth, harmony, and non-violence.

“Gandhi’s message of peace and non-violence inspires the world. Our Prime Minister is following in his footsteps, engaging in dialogue with war-torn nations, particularly in South Asia,” Shukla said.

Later, the Governor paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at CTO Chowk. “Shastri’s slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’ inspired India to become self-reliant. His integrity, humility, and simplicity continue to inspire Indians,” Shukla added.

Reflecting on Gandhi’s legacy, Shukla highlighted his commitment to truth and harmony, rooted in Indian traditions and customs. Gandhi’s principles of ‘swadeshi’, ‘swaraj’, and self-reliance remain inspiring.

Shukla visited a photo exhibition on Gandhi’s life and emphasised the importance of studying the lives and messages of India’s great leaders for future generations.

The event featured patriotic songs and ‘bhajans’. Attendees included state Congress president Pratibha Singh, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Mohan Lal Brakta, MLAs Harish Janartha and Ranjeet Singh Rana, Mayor Surender Chauhan, and other prominent figures.