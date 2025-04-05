Drill to create awareness about natural calamities at govt school

A sub-division level mock drill was conducted at Government Senior Secondary School, Nogli in Rampur, aimed at educating locals on disaster preparedness and emergency response.

The drill was organised to create awareness about natural calamities and equip participants with practical knowledge to handle emergencies such as earthquakes, floods, and fires. The event saw enthusiastic participation from students, women’s groups, and local residents.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Nishant Tomar, who presided over the event, underlined the importance of community readiness. “Every individual must be prepared to face any disaster and help spread awareness within their communities,” he said.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) demonstrated key safety protocols for dealing with earthquakes and floods. The fire department provided live demonstrations on fire safety, including techniques for escaping fires and managing gas cylinder leaks.

The mock drill was attended by several officials, including Tehsildar Rampur Parikshit Bhandia, BMO Dr RK Negi, and officers and jawans from the NDRF.