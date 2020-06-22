CM visits martyr’s family, announces Rs 20L ex gratia

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur paid tribute to martyr Ankush Thakur at his native Karohta village in Bhoranj subdivision, near here, today. The brave soldier made the supreme sacrifice during a violent face-off between Indian and Chinese Army soldiers in the Galwan valley of Ladakh a few days ago.

The Chief Minister met Ankush’s father Anil Thakur, mother Usha Thakur and other family members and expressed his heartfelt condolences to them. He announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved family. He also announced a memorial gate to be set up at Karohta in the honour of the martyr. He said that the government was with them in this hour of distress.

The Chief Minister said that the primary health centre at Karohta would be strengthened to provide better health care facilities to the people of the area. He added that the road leading to the village would also be improved.

Thakur said that the sacrifice of martyr Ankush would not go in vain and the country would give a befitting reply to the nefarious enemy.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Forest Minister Govind Thakur, Member of Parliament Ramswaroop Sharma, MLAs Kamlesh Kumari, Col Inder Singh, Narinder Thakur, Rakesh Jamwal and Rajinder Garg, BJP organisation secretary Pawan Rana, vice-chairman of Himachal Road Transport Corporation Vijay Agnihotri, and Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena were also present.

Source : The Tribune

