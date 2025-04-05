Camera traps capture photos of elusive flying squirrel in Himachal’s Lahaul-Spiti

The Forest Department has successfully captured the first-ever photographic evidence of the elusive woolly flying squirrel (eupetaurus cinereus) in the Miyar valley of Lahaul and Spiti district.

This rare documentation was made during a camera trapping survey conducted for the Snow Leopard Population Assessment in India (SPAI), an initiative aimed at studying snow leopard populations and their habitat in the tribal district from October 10 to December 4, 2024.

The woolly flying squirrel, endemic to the north-western Himalayas, was long believed to be extinct until it was rediscovered in 1994 after a gap of nearly 70 years. Its confirmed presence in the state marks a noteworthy addition to the state’s mammal checklist and is considered a significant milestone in wildlife conservation efforts.

In addition to the woolly flying squirrel, the camera traps also recorded images of several other key species, including the snow leopard, red fox, Himalayan wolf and mountain weasel. These animals were observed in rocky cliff zones and transitional habitats just above the tree line areas typically favoured by the woolly flying squirrel.

The survey followed SPAI protocols and involved the installation of 62 camera traps across strategic locations in the Miyar valley. This extensive exercise was carried out by the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department in collaboration with the Nature Conservation Foundation.

A spokesperson o the department said the challenging task of deploying camera traps across the rugged Himalayan terrain was led by a dedicated team of local youth from Kibber in Spiti, who have been engaged in such conservation efforts since 2010. Their efforts were further supported by a committed wildlife and conservation champion from Lahaul.

The rare sighting marks significant addition to the mammalian biodiversity of the state. The capturing of the photographs of the rare animal was dome by the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department.

These findings not only show the rich biodiversity of the Miyar valley but also provide crucial insights into the high-altitude ecosystems of Himachal Pradesh. Such discoveries also highlight the importance of continued conservation research and the need to protect these fragile and unique habitats.